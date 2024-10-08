Coweta County man arrested for horrific animal abuse captured on video

In brief: Coweta County man arrested for videotaped horse abuse. Assaulter claimed apocalyptic preparation for beating horse. Charged with cruelty; deputies find horse injured and stabled in a basement. Family now caring for the abused horse.



A Coweta County man is under arrest for animal abuse after a passerby videotaped him allegedly kicking a horse and beating it with a stick.

Deputies who examined the horse reported sad injuries and some bizarre details, particularly about Kenneth Bullard's behavior.

The body cam video appears to show the deputy arriving after a 911 caller reported witnessing Bullard hit the animal. When confronted, Bullard initially refused to put down the long stick, but eventually complied with the deputy's order to tie the horse to a tree.

Bullard stated, 'I’m getting this horse ready for the end of the world. I’m on it today.' Deputies noted that Bullard repeated this assertion numerous times and claimed he was beating the horse for that reason.

After the horse was tied to the tree, the deputy observed welts on the horse's neck and blood emanating from its snout, according to Cpl. Chris Ricketson of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Bullard was charged with animal cruelty, and deputies also referred him for a mental health evaluation.

Investigations by Coweta County Animal Control are ongoing. During their investigation, deputies discovered that Bullard had been stabling the horse in his basement, where they found the conditions one would expect in a barn, including hay and a lot of manure.

Family members have taken over the care of the horse. Disturbingly, the report indicates that Bullard has threatened to continue beating the horse if he is released.