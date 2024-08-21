Coweta County man arrested after alleged domestic violence incidence

article

A Coweta County man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly threatened to kill several people.

A caller told police that her boyfriend had assaulted her, threatened to kill the entire family, had access to weapons and refused to go back to jail.

Deputies were dispatched to an address on Couch Road where they met with the caller and learned that an 11-year-old was asleep inside a home.

Coweta County's SWAT teams and Criminal Investigation Unit were contacted and responded to the scene. SWAT teams from Newnan and Fulton County were also called in.

Entry was eventually made into the house and the 11-year-old was rescued and turned over to a family member. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Michael Keith Burns was transported to Coweta County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery - family violence.