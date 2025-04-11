Coweta County home struck by car in DUI-related crash; family calls for safety measures

The Brief Coweta County deputies were called to the scene of a car that had run into a house. The driver told the family that he and his girlfriend had been aurguing and didn’t notice that the road had ended. Deputies say the driver was under the influence.



A Coweta County family is safe after a car plowed into their home early Tuesday morning.

It is something that authorities say was a DUI-related crash, possibly fueled by alcohol and an argument.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver as 39-year-old Joseph Kielman.

Joseph Kielman (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Joseph Kielman's arrest

What we know:

Coweta County deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of Poplar Road and Mary Freeman Road, where a vehicle had slammed into a house.

The family inside the home told deputies they were awakened by the loud crash and later spoke with the driver. They say Kielman admitted he and his girlfriend had been arguing and didn’t realize that Mary Freeman Road ends at Poplar Road. Tire tracks leading through the yard suggest little to no braking occurred before impact.

Photos shared by the family show damage to a room used as both a home office and guest bedroom. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, but they said their grandchildren often sleep there.

No injuries were reported.

A car plowed into a home near the intersection of Poplar Road and Mary Freeman Road in Coweta County on April 8, 2025. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Mary Freeman Road crashes

Dig deeper:

This is not the first time the home has been hit by a car — it’s the third, according to the family. They are now urging Coweta County officials to install reflective signage at the intersection to alert drivers that they must turn either left or right.

What's next:

Kielman now faces charges including DUI, failure to maintain lane, and driving without a license.