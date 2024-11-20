Fake Verizon employees try to sell products at Coweta County stores, deputies say

article

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a couple of fake Verizon employees visiting multiple local businesses, trying to sell products.

It happened along East Highway 34 in Coweta County on Tuesday.

Deputies were told two men who did not have any identification to show claimed they were Verizon representatives. They were seen walking around inside and outside a series of stores along the highway.

If you encounter the two men, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office immediately to make a report.