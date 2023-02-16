Drunk driving suspect leads Coweta County deputies on high-speed chase

Deputies in Coweta County say a drunk driver led them on a high-speed chase during rush hours Wednesday evening.

It started at State Road 34 at Fischer Road, near one of the busier intersections in Coweta County. Deputies say they clocked 22-year-old Ronney Jackson at over 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. They say it appeared that Jackson had no intention of pulling over.

It was a busy night in Coweta County, this was one of three police pursuits. Deputies say Jackson rolled down Fischer Road, sometimes at over 100 miles in the evening rush hour traffic.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body cam shows Jackson forcing cars out of his way as the pursuit heads down Fischer Road toward Northgate High School.

Ronney Jackson (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The video eventually shows his car wrecked into a ditch. The video then shows the foot chase that would lead to Jackson’s arrest after being hit with the deputy's Taser.

Deputies say they charged Jackson with felony fleeing, DUI, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, crossing the double yellow line and failure to report an accident, which they say he caused during the pursuit.