Detention officers work fast to save Coweta County inmate's life

Coweta County detention officers are credited with giving lifesaving first aid to an inmate that was having an apparent heart attack behind bars.

Detention officers at the Coweta County Jail moved fast to save the life of an inmate who was in medical distress.

Body camera video of incident on June 3, released to FOX 5 News. Detention officers say they found the man on the floor and in pain after being alerted by other jail inmates.

The sheriff’s office says the detention officers were able to stabilize the man’s condition. Also, EMS arrived quickly to take over the case.

He was transported to Piedmont Newnan Hospital where he is recovering.

This is not the first time FOX 5 has reported on lifesaving first aid at the Coweta County jail. Just last November, an inmate whose heart had stopped and deputies were able to get it started again by using an AED. They were credited with saving that man’s life as well.