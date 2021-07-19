Coweta County couple indicted on 30-counts of burglary

A Coweta County couple faces a 30-count indictment for burglary after deputies arrested them last year. Investigators said their crimes may have a wider reach as at least one police department has filed similar charges.

Danny Kelly and Amanda Greer were arrested last year in a Coweta County home where they had lived. A grand jury has just returned a 30-count indictment for burglary against both. Arrested in 2020, they are accused of breaking into a string of construction sites and stealing building materials.

"They were going into construction sites, homes that were still being built and stealing copper, lumber, just any of the materials that would be found on scene of newly built homes," said Investigators Tody Nix, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators shared surveillance video of one of the construction locations where the couple is accused of breaking in and stealing items. Investigators said it shows Kelly getting into the SUV after placing the stolen items in the backseat.

Investigators said at the time of their arrest, they found some of the evidence at the home they raided, including bathroom fixtures and tile, as well as other items. Deputies said when they arrested the couple at the home in May of 2020, they found them hiding.

"We did find them in the house in the attic," said Nix.

At the time of their arrest, the city of Tyrone had also taken out arrest warrants as well. Investigators in Coweta County said Greer has been arrested again this year. The sheriff’s office also said deputies currently have active warrants for Kelly’s arrest for similar crimes.

