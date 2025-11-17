Coweta County bike drive meets goal after overnight wave of support

The Brief Donations doubled within 24 hours of FOX 5’s story, fully funding all 300 bikes. Deputies and first responders assembled the new bicycles at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. Southside Toys for Tots will distribute the bikes to local families in need before Christmas.



Three hundred children in south metro Atlanta will receive new bicycles this Christmas after FOX 5 viewers and the Coweta County community stepped in to close a sudden funding gap.

The backstory:

Last week, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Southside Toys for Tots said donations had fallen short for the 6th Annual Great Bike Build Off. The program needed enough money to purchase 300 bikes.

Southside Toys for Tots said funding was running behind this year, possibly because of a tightening economy and increased demand for assistance.

What we know:

Within 24 hours of FOX 5’s coverage, donations more than doubled and the goal was fully met.

Deputies, firefighters, family members and other first responders spent Saturday morning at the Coweta County Fairgrounds assembling all 300 bicycles.

The bikes will be distributed to families in need through Southside Toys for Tots and range in size from toddler models to bikes for 12-year-olds.

Jeff White of Southside Toys for Tots said the gift still matters to kids. "Yeah, I think it gives them some sort of, some sense of freedom, the ability to travel and go and do. I spent a lot of time as a child on my bike, and I'm sure there are a lot of kids that really want that bike."

White said the community’s response was immediate, nearly doubling donations overnight. He credits the quick aid to FOX 5's story. "That did that, and so, we really appreciate it. It really makes a difference."

What's next:

The bicycles will now be delivered to local families in time for Christmas.