Coweta County bike giveaway short on funds as Christmas deadline nears

The Brief Coweta County’s annual Bike Build Off has only raised half of its $13,000 goal to build 300 bicycles. Organizers say the ongoing federal government shutdown may be reducing donations across south metro Atlanta. Deputies will build the bikes Saturday at the Coweta County Fairgrounds for Toys for Tots to distribute before Christmas.



A holiday tradition that brings smiles to hundreds of metro Atlanta children is in danger of falling short this year.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and Southside Toys for Tots say they’ve only raised about half of the money needed for their annual Christmas Bike Build Off. The goal is to build and give away 300 bicycles to families in need, but with the deadline just days away, organizers say donations have slowed.

So far, the group has raised about $7,000 toward its $13,000 goal. Organizers believe the ongoing federal government shutdown could be affecting donations, since many federal employees in south metro Atlanta are impacted.

What they're saying:

Jeff White with Southside Toys for Tots said the program makes a big difference for children and their families. "We get lots of response back from the organizations and the children, the families, to get the bicycles. And every one of them, they just talk about how wonderful the kid feels and how good it, and they could never do that," White said.

Despite the shortfall, both groups remain hopeful that a last-minute push will help them meet their target in time for the holidays.

What's next:

Deputies plan to build the bikes on Saturday at the Coweta County Fairgrounds, many volunteering their time on a day off. Southside Toys for Tots will handle the distribution before Christmas.

What you can do:

Anyone who wants to help can donate through their GoFundMe page: The 6th Annual CCSO Bike Build Off.