Two arrested in Coweta County for performing illegal 'makeshift' surgeries on cats

The Brief Investigators in Coweta County have charged two women with allegedly performing illegal surgeries on two cats in a "makeshift" home setting. Sarah Benefield and Camryn Garrard face charges of cruelty to animals and the unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine. Deputies say the two male cats required emergency veterinary care following the procedures but have since recovered.



Investigators in Coweta County have arrested two women for allegedly performing illegal operations on cats in a local home.

What we know:

According to the arrest report, the two women were connected to a mobile veterinary clinic, one as a current employee and the other as a former one. While they may have some veterinary experience, investigators state they are not licensed to perform the surgeries they are accused of conducting at the home of one of the suspects. "This case came to us from Douglas County and this agency investigated and brought the charges," said Lt. Toby Nix of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Benefield, 37, and Camryn Garrard, 27, are both charged with cruelty to animals and the unlawful practice of veterinary medicine. The two are accused of neutering two male cats at a Newnan residence where Benefield reportedly lives.

The report states the procedures were performed in a makeshift surgical setting, allegedly without the use of anesthesia. As a result, the cats, named Calvin and Klein, required follow-up care from licensed professionals.

Additionally, the report notes that the cats received vaccinations signed for by the veterinarian in charge of the mobile clinic. That veterinarian has denied any knowledge of the shots or the illegal surgeries.

What's next:

Currently, Calvin and Klein are doing well and have suffered no permanent injuries. Benefield and Garrard turned themselves into Coweta County authorities this week.