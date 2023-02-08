Aggressive driver attempts to flee from Coweta County deputies

Coweta County says they are on the lookout for aggressive drivers on the interstate.

Aside from just the sheer volume of traffic and how long it takes to get anywhere in metro Atlanta, aggressive driving is a top complaint by motorists.

In recent case in Coweta County, deputies saw someone riding on the back bumpers of cars along the interstate and flashing his lights for drivers to get out of his way.

Deputies say Darrius Chapman, who was driving his Dodge Charger down Interstate 85, was exactly the type of aggressive driving they are trying to stop.

"I think that aggressive driving is something we all experience, probably more than I wish we did. But it’s weaving in and out of traffic, getting up on your bumper, and in this particular case, it was flashing lights at the people in front of them trying to get them out of the way as well as the weaving in and out," said Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix.

The deputy reports that when he turned on his blue lights, Chapman hit the gas and refused to stop, accelerating to more than 100 mph.

At an off ramp, the deputy decided to use the PIT maneuver.

Darrius Chapman surrenders to deputies. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say to his credit Darrius Chapman surrendered peacefully.

Darrius Chapman was booked into the Coweta County Jail. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

The 32-year-old is charged with felony fleeing, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana. Not to mention, it would appear his Charger will need some body work.