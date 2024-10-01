Covington traffic stop leads to drug bust

article

In brief: Covington's Walter Johnson, 50, arrested for drug trafficking. Found with methamphetamine; faces additional Schedule I narcotics charges. Search warrant reveals drug trafficking evidence at a residence. Johnson booked for meth and cocaine trafficking and narcotics possession.



A Covington man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop conducted by the Newton County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division.

Walter Johnson, 50, was taken into custody after deputies said they had found 90 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. In addition to the methamphetamine, Johnson was in possession of Schedule I narcotics, resulting in three additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence on Highway 162 South. During the execution of the warrant, conducted by the SID alongside the NCSO Uniform Patrol Division, authorities discovered further evidence of drug trafficking. Items found included scales, baggies, and trafficking quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Ezell Brown commended the investigative team, stating, "This arrest is a result of our relentless efforts to remove dangerous drugs off the streets and hold those who distribute them accountable. The safety and security of our Newton County community remains top priority."

Johnson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as with three counts of possession of Schedule I narcotics. He was booked into the Newton County Detention Center.