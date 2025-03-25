Police searching for Covington siblings 'taken' from grandmother
COVINGTON, Ga. - The Covington Police Department is asking the public for help finding two teenage siblings who were taken from their grandmother on Monday night.
Authorities are urgently searching for 13-year-old David Rankin and 15-year-old Zakya Anderson.
What we know:
Investigators say Rankin and Anderson were "taken" from their grandmother by a non-custodial family member around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.
Both siblings were last seen in a burgundy GMC Yukon with the Georgia tag 00CARE.
The teens are believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the family member who reportedly took Rankin and Anderson.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help find Rankin and Anderson, call Covington Police Detective Jack Treadwell at (770) 385-2196.
