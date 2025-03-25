Police searching for Covington siblings 'taken' from grandmother

article

The Covington Police Department is asking the public for help finding two teenage siblings who were taken from their grandmother on Monday night.

Authorities are urgently searching for 13-year-old David Rankin and 15-year-old Zakya Anderson.

What we know:

Investigators say Rankin and Anderson were "taken" from their grandmother by a non-custodial family member around 11:45 p.m. on Monday.

Both siblings were last seen in a burgundy GMC Yukon with the Georgia tag 00CARE.

The teens are believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the family member who reportedly took Rankin and Anderson.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help find Rankin and Anderson, call Covington Police Detective Jack Treadwell at (770) 385-2196.