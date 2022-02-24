Covington police offices tout benefits of bike patrol

For some people, police cars with dark tinted windows and blue lights can be intimidating even if they haven't done anything wrong, sometimes the approach can just be unnerving.

Police in Covington say they are aware of that perception and say putting just a few cops on bikes can help to change that perceptions and interactions.

Get used to seeing more Covington police officers switch from their marked vehicles and full-fledged gear to a helmet, a polo shirt and a bike.

Still armed, still able to serve and protect but now a bit more accessible and less intimidating as they patrol this growing community in Newton County.

Captain Ken Malcolm showed FOX 5 how officers on bike patrols can get a closer and better view of what's going on along parks and trails. He says this approach to community policing also allows officers to have more effective outreach to men and women who've fallen on hard times.

The captain said officers hope the bike patrols make a difference on the path to building trust between police and civilians.

Captain Malcom said having bike patrols also helps officers maneuver through downtown where traffic often gets congested because of the number movies and TV shows produced in that area. He said response times are quicker and access to incidents is easier.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____