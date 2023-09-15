Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper retires more than 3 years after returning to duty

article

The Georgia police officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty in 2018 is retiring.

Friday, the Covington Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page to thank Officer Matt Cooper for his service and to congratulate him on his retirement.

"Our department feels blessed that we had the privilege to serve alongside such a brave individual, strong in faith, physicality and character, not to mention an incredible sense of humor and huge heart," the post reads in part.

Officer Cooper had a long road to recovery after the shooting at the Walmart while responding to a shoplifting call on Sept. 3, 2018. He ran after the shoplifter, who suddenly turned at fired at the officer, striking him in the face.

Cooper was transported to the hospital and later transferred to the Shepherd Center for intensive care and therapy. The injury led to a series of strokes that left Cooper partially paralyzed on his left side.

At age 35, he had to learn to walk, talk, and eat again.

Since the shooting, Cooper made a remarkable recovery. He credited his wife for her unwavering support and strength.

Cooper’s recovery became a national story, with people across the country joining together to pray for his recovery. In late December 2019, his work was honored by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp with the Governor’s Public Safety Award for Heroism.

The officer has also been given the "Police Star" award and a Medal of Valor. His wife was named an honorary officer, and the first responders who saved Cooper were recognized for their valiant efforts.

Earlier this month, Officer Cooper was the race starter for the 40th Fuzz Run 5K to benefit the Police Who Care Fund.

"Thank you for your service to our country and our community. As a department, we will always strive to be #148strong," the post concludes.