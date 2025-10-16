Expand / Collapse search

Covington man arrested for death of pregnant teen in '74

    • Michael Zeigler indicted in 1994 murder of pregnant teen Tina Haynes.
    • Duval County grand jury charged him with murder and sexual battery.
    • Arrested in Georgia, Zeigler was extradited and is now jailed in Florida.

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington man has been arrested and indicted in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case in Jacksonville, Florida.

Authorities say Michael Zeigler has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual battery in the 1994 killing of 15-weeks-pregnant Tina Haynes, who was found fatally stabbed inside her home.

Zeigler was arrested in Georgia during a coordinated traffic stop and later waived extradition. He is now in custody in Florida awaiting his first court appearance.

  • Information provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

