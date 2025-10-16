Covington man arrested for death of pregnant teen in '74

The Brief Michael Zeigler indicted in 1994 murder of pregnant teen Tina Haynes. Duval County grand jury charged him with murder and sexual battery. Arrested in Georgia, Zeigler was extradited and is now jailed in Florida.



A Covington man has been arrested and indicted in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case in Jacksonville, Florida.

What they're saying:

Authorities say Michael Zeigler has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual battery in the 1994 killing of 15-weeks-pregnant Tina Haynes, who was found fatally stabbed inside her home.

Zeigler was arrested in Georgia during a coordinated traffic stop and later waived extradition. He is now in custody in Florida awaiting his first court appearance.