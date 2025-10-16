Covington man arrested for death of pregnant teen in '74
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Covington man has been arrested and indicted in connection with a nearly 30-year-old cold case in Jacksonville, Florida.
What they're saying:
Authorities say Michael Zeigler has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual battery in the 1994 killing of 15-weeks-pregnant Tina Haynes, who was found fatally stabbed inside her home.
Zeigler was arrested in Georgia during a coordinated traffic stop and later waived extradition. He is now in custody in Florida awaiting his first court appearance.