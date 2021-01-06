Covington 15-year-old boy reported missing by police

article

Georgia police need your help finding a Covington teenager who has been missing for days.

Officials say 15-year-old Jeremy Mitchell left his home on the 100 block of Adrians Lane in Covington on Jan. 3.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a black U.S.M.C. shirt, black hoodie, black jogging pants, and white shoes. He was also carrying a gray North Face backpack.

If you have any information that can help officials locate Mitchell, please call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1515.

