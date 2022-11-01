106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

article

A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life.

Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest.

She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet and football.

Malcolm turned 106 in September. She was born in Logan County, Georgia and married her husband in what her family jokes was the "first drive-in wedding."

The Covington woman's family continues to grow. She now has five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Her family says she loves to keep up with the younger generation and travel.

"I was asking her the other day, I said, ‘Well mother what are you going to tell them when they come out, how you lived to be 106?’ She said 'Because I'm going to outlive you all, I'll be here next year,'" her daughter Gail Mobley said.

All of us here at FOX 5 can't wait to see what she wears next year!