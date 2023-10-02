Man convicted of stealing $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief money gets more than 5 years in prison

A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to more than five years in federal prison for organizing a scheme that stole nearly $2 million in government aid intended to help businesses endure the coronavirus pandemic.

A U.S. District Court judge in Brunswick sentenced 41-year-old Bernard Okojie after a jury in March convicted him of fraud and conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say Okojie filed dozens of applications for himself and others to receive COVID-19 relief funds in 2020 and 2021, but none of the businesses named in the applications existed.

The government paid Okojie and his accomplices more than $1.9 million, prosecutors said, which they used to buy a home and vehicles in addition to luxury shopping trips and a toy poodle. Authorities said Okojie was carrying nearly $40,000 in cash when they apprehended him trying to leave the U.S.

Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ordered Okojie to repay the $1.9 million in addition to serving 64 months in prison.

"Bernard Okojie devised a complex and far-reaching scheme to steal federal funding intended to provide relief to small businesses struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic," U.S. Attorney Jill Steinberg of the Southern District of Georgia said in a news release. "This sentence imposes a strong measure of accountability for these blatant acts of fraud."