COVID-19 vaccine provider's supply suspended for vaccinating educators

State health officials have suspended the COVID-19 vaccine supply to a provider in rural Georgia.

For the next six months, the Medical Center of Elberton is suspended from getting any new doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

State health officials said it is because it vaccinated teachers from the Elbert County School District in direct disregard to the state guidelines.

Currently, teachers are not a part of the Phase 1A group being given the vaccines right now unless they are 65 and older.

The news comes as dozens of school board members and superintendents across metro Atlanta wrote two separate letters to Governor Brian Kemp urging him to move educators into Phase 1A.

Kemp responded to those claims saying he doesn't have time to deal with pandemic politics.

But the call for teachers to be a priority is going past the governor. Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to prioritize teachers for the vaccine.

