COVID-19 forces Georgia couples to wed in curbside ceremonies

From behind the wheel, some couples in Stone Mountain are changing gears.

Inside their car, they said their long-awaited 'I do’s’.

”They were the only ones open and it was such a quick decision,” Lovetitca Worthan explained.

Crystal Roberts and Worthan admit a curbside wedding isn't what they spent two years planning.

Coronavirus ruined plans for their family to see them walk down the aisle.

“We were supposed to go to Vegas but with all the corona, they wouldn’t let us go., Worthan said.

Roberts mentioned that “we already had everything planned - tickets, hotel, chapel.”

But most important for these couples was the date, April 20.

“It’s my grandmother's birthday and four 20 of 20, that's a good number,” Worthan explained.

A Perfect Wedding Chapel of Georgia is behind these last-minute ceremonies.

“People can stay in their cars, they can still get married legally,” Owner John Howard explained.

Howard said the nuptials take no more than five minutes.

Couples can also get married outside in their rose garden.

“Our reasoning was because a lot of the courthouses are not doing marriages anymore because of the distance issue, I think,” Howard said.

While curbside wasn't ideal, Roberts and Worthan said given the stress surrounding COVID-19, they're grateful for at least this one moment of positivity.

