COVID-19 cases continue to climb during Christmas as vaccine resumes rollout

The coronavirus vaccinations continue in Georgia as cases continue to spike.

State health officials said more than 26,000 Georgians have now gotten their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies have shipped nearly 285,000 doses to the Peach State with Moderna bringing in more than half of those doses.

Some groups who have received the vaccine so far include first responders, health care workers, and nursing home residents.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tightening its grip on Georgia with the state reporting some staggering new statistics this week.

On Christmas Eve, state health officials confirmed nearly 8,000 new cases, shattering the previous record set earlier in the week which was around 6,000.

More than 260 Georgians have died from COVID-19 over the last week, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That's an average of 38 people every day.

The average positivity rate over the last two weeks is now at 14 percent. That's nearly three times what health experts want that number to be at this point in the pandemic. They said five percent or less would show a slow in the spread of the virus in our state.

The surge in cases is also being felt inside Georgia’s hospitals. As of Friday, nearly 3,900 people were hospitalized with the virus.

