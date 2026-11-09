Court orders Home Saver 911 to return Georgia home titles

The Brief A Fulton County judge terminated all Georgia contracts with Home Saver 911 following deceptive foreclosure relief practices. The court order requires the company to return titles to more than 70 affected Georgia homeowners by Nov. 20. The ruling completely bans the business and Flex Financial 911 from conducting any residential real estate transactions statewide.



More than 70 Georgia homeowners will get their property titles back after a Fulton County judge signed an order shutting down deceptive practices by Home Saver 911.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the court approved a final consent judgment on Friday, voiding all customer agreements with the company and its affiliate, Flex Financial 911.

Fulton County court ruling

What we know:

A Fulton County Superior Court judge approved the final consent judgment on Friday following a lawsuit Carr filed against the business.

The court order blocks Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911 from enforcing any existing Georgia contracts or pursuing residents for money paid on their behalf.

Under the judgment, both companies must surrender and return deeds to every home currently held in their names by Nov. 20.

Any affected resident who lost a home to foreclosure may seek surplus funds, while the companies are banned from filing applications for those proceeds.

The judgment also permanently bars both companies from engaging in any residential real estate transactions across Georgia.

Homeowner loan investigation

The backstory:

Carr initially filed a complaint against Home Saver 911 in September 2025 accusing the business of misleading people who sought help with foreclosures.

The lawsuit alleged that company representatives used aggressive, high-pressure sales tactics to convince homeowners to sign paperwork for personal loans.

Consumers were never told that the paperwork secretly transferred ownership of their primary homes to the business.

Protecting Georgia families

What they're saying:

State officials condemned the predatory tactics used against vulnerable families fighting to keep their properties.

"Owning a home is part of the American dream, and no one should see that dream ripped away by scams and predatory practices," Carr said. "We took action to protect Georgia families, and we won — delivering critical relief to homeowners when they need it most. We will always fight for hardworking Georgians, and we’re sending a message that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in our state."

Predatory real estate cases

Big picture view:

The settlement follows a similar legal battle Carr waged against MV Realty, a Florida-based brokerage accused of locking residents into 40-year listing agreements.

In August 2025, Carr secured a court order canceling MV Realty agreements after the company marketed cash payments while placing property liens that charged a 3 percent early exit fee.

A Fulton County judge approved a separate final consent judgment in June requiring MV Realty to pay $1 million in consumer restitution.

Officials urge anyone looking for legitimate assistance to learn how to identify scams through the Consumer Protection Division educational resource site, ConsumerEd.

Homeowner assistance timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how quickly surplus funds will be distributed to former owners whose properties went through foreclosure.

Investigators have not stated whether any additional companies beyond Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911 face scrutiny for related operations.