Couple found dead in charred DeKalb County home had been shot, officials say

A couple whose bodies were found in a burning DeKalb County home had both been shot, investigators say.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 on the 2900 block of Cohassett Lane in the Panthersville community.

Firefighters say they responded to the scene to find the single-family home covered with heavy flames and serious smoke. Despite their best efforts, the blaze reduced the home to rubble.

"It was literally like the fire was shooting down and then billowing back up over the garage," neighbor Tafari Stevenson-Howard said.

Officials say it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the home because of the intensity of the flames. After things had died down, DeKalb County Fire officials say they found two people inside the wreckage.

While officials have not identified the individuals, devastated family members said 35-year-old Derris Deshaun Woods was one of the victims. Loved ones say his girlfriend also died in the fire.

"He and his girlfriend haven't even been living here that long," Woods' aunt, Joan McDill, said.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, DeKalb County Fire has confirmed with FOX 5 that both victims "suffered gunshot wounds."

Investigators have not shared any details about how the couple were shot or whether they believe that another person may be connected to the shooting and fire.

FOX 5 has reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for more information and will update this story when they respond.