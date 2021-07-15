Couple caught on camera creeping through Sandy Springs home, police say

Home video surveillance caught two people breaking into a home under renovation in Sandy Springs over the weekend.

Sandy Springs police released images captured by home surveillance cameras of the man and woman inside the home off Powers Ferry Road on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the two spent about 15 minutes inside and were searching for anything of value.

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

The cameras tracked the couple both inside and outside the home.

The video shows the man, walking into one of the rooms smoking a cigarette.

Police said when he notices the camera, the homeowner remotely tells him to leave before the police are called. The man ignores the warning.

"He tried to talk to them through the microphone so that they can get away, they can leave, to let them know she was watching them, but it seems the people were not scared that they didn’t care," Sgt. Salvador Ortega, Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the couple to call the Sandy Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

