Couple carrying meth busted outside Habersham County store, officials say

Two northeast Georgia residents are facing meth trafficking charges following a drug bust Wednesday night near Cornelia, according to Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Jeremy Keith May, 34, of Demorest, and Meagan Brooke Hutcheson, 25, of Cleveland, were both arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. May also faces multiple outstanding arrest warrants from other counties.

Jeremy Keith May and Meagan Brooke Hutcheson Courtesy of Habersham County Sheriff's Office

The arrests took place outside a Dollar General on Pea Ridge Road as May was about to enter the store. The operation was conducted by the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Unit, with assistance from K9 officers.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the quantity of drugs involved or whether more arrests are expected.