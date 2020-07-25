Couple banned by Walmart after wearing Nazi flag face masks at Marshall, Minnesota store

article

A couple who wore Nazi flag face coverings to a Walmart in Marshall, Minnesota have been told not to return.

Police say the couple has been issued trespass notices. Officials said they are banned from visiting any Walmart facility for at least a year.

Video posted on social media showed the couple going through a checkout lane on Saturday with the masks that featured the Nazi swastika flag. Onlookers appeared shocked by the masks and demanded the couple to remove them.

The woman seen wearing the mask argued she wasn't a Nazi and indicated she was wearing the flag as a protest against socialism in America.

Saturday marked the first day of Minnesota's mask mandate, requiring face coverings be worn in public places. However, Walmart's mask policy took effect on Monday.

In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson said the incident was upsetting: "What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store."