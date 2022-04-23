Counterfeit money suspiciously left on several cars in Newton County, officials investigate

Newton County deputies are investigating after multiple individuals found counterfeit bills on their vehicles.

According to investigators, the counterfeit money was placed underneath the car's windshield wipers after the vehicles were parked in driveways. It is unclear who placed the counterfeit money on the vehicles.

"The counterfeit money will appear to look authentic, and may even feel authentic," officials said in a news release.

No word on a possible motive.

Anyone who sees the money on their vehicle in Newton County should not approach their vehicle, the sheriff's office warned. Citizens should also dial 911 and report suspicious activity.