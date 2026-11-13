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Costco recalls whipped cream over possible chemical contamination

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Recalls
Published November 13, 2026 8:21 AM EST
Published November 13, 2026 8:21 AM EST
article

The Brief

    • The recall affects 15-ounce cans with Costco item No. 1777000 and Alamance Foods item code AC50.
    • Affected cans have lot code 04/02/2027 and timestamps from 00:35 to 02:45; they were sold Oct. 11-31.
    • Customers should stop using the product and return it to Costco for a full refund.

ATLANTA - One batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold at Costco in Georgia and 11 other states is being recalled because it may contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical, according to Alamance Foods, the product’s manufacturer.

What we know:

The affected product is Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream, sold in a case pack labeled 8CT/3PK. The lot code appears as "04/02/2027" or "Best If Used By APR/02/27." The can’s production timestamps are printed between 00:35 and 02:45. 

The whipped cream was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

In a Nov. 7 letter to Costco members, the company said customers had reported a chemical smell and taste. "No serious adverse effects requiring medical care have been reported," the letter said.

Costco and Alamance Foods advised customers who still have the affected product to stop using it and return it to a local Costco for a full refund. Customers with questions can email Alamance Foods at customer.care@alamancefood.com.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from Almance Foods. 

RecallsConsumerFood and Drink