Full lane closures this weekend on I-285NB | How to avoid

The Brief I-285 will be closed in both directions between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive, between exits 15 and 16. The closure begins Friday at 7 p.m. for GDOT’s West Side Rebuild project, with detours in place. Lanes are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.; drivers should plan ahead.



Drivers heading out this weekend should prepare for a full closure of Interstate 285 in both directions between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive.

What we know:

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. and will affect the section between exits 15 and 16. The Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing work on its West Side Rebuild project, and detours will be in place.

Lanes are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m. The same stretch of I-285 was closed previously, causing significant traffic delays, according to the broadcast report. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes before leaving.