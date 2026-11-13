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Full lane closures this weekend on I-285NB | How to avoid

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Traffic
Published November 13, 2026 6:14 AM EST
Published November 13, 2026 6:14 AM EST
Lane closures this weekend I-285 between exits 15 and 16
Lane closures this weekend I-285 between exits 15 and 16

Lane closures this weekend I-285 between exits 15 and 16

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead for a full closure of I-285 in both directions between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive, exits 15 and 16. The closure begins tonight at 7 p.m. as part of GDOT’s West Side Rebuild project. Detours will be in place, and lanes are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

The Brief

    • I-285 will be closed in both directions between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive, between exits 15 and 16.
    • The closure begins Friday at 7 p.m. for GDOT’s West Side Rebuild project, with detours in place.
    • Lanes are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.; drivers should plan ahead.

ATLANTA - Drivers heading out this weekend should prepare for a full closure of Interstate 285 in both directions between South Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive.

What we know:

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday at 7 p.m. and will affect the section between exits 15 and 16. The Georgia Department of Transportation is continuing work on its West Side Rebuild project, and detours will be in place.

Lanes are expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m. The same stretch of I-285 was closed previously, causing significant traffic delays, according to the broadcast report. Drivers are encouraged to plan their routes before leaving.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia Department of Transportation. 

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