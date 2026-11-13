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from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
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Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
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from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County, Pickens County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Forsyth County, Whitfield County, South Fulton County, Banks County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Towns County, Heard County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Jackson County, Greene County, Gwinnett County, Gilmer County, Madison County, Walker County, Newton County, Rockdale County, Dade County, Pike County, Chattooga County, Hall County, Carroll County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, White County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Cobb County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Spalding County, Putnam County, Walton County, Clarke County, Jasper County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Butts County, Troup County, Coweta County, Bartow County, Douglas County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Oconee County, Clayton County, Union County

Arctic blast bringing North Georgia’s first frost, freeze this weekend

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Weather
Published November 13, 2026 6:29 AM EST
Published November 13, 2026 6:29 AM EST
Arctic air brings wind and freeze alerts to North Georgia
Arctic air brings wind and freeze alerts to North Georgia

Arctic air brings wind and freeze alerts to North Georgia

North Georgia will stay dry today, but gusts of 20 to 30 mph are expected to push in colder Arctic air. It will feel like the lower to middle 30s during Friday night football, with wind chills dropping into the 20s overnight and early Saturday. Freeze alerts are in effect, with actual overnight temperatures expected to fall to 25 to 30 degrees over the next couple of nights. Protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

The Brief

    • Winds could gust 25 to 30 mph today as Arctic air moves into the region.
    • Freeze alerts cover parts of north and west Georgia, with the coldest temperatures expected Saturday and Sunday mornings.
    • Protect people, pets, plants and pipes; a small chance of mountain flurries is possible, but no accumulation is expected.

ATLANTA - North Georgia is heading into a sharply colder weekend, with gusty winds today, wind chills in the 20s overnight and the season’s first widespread frost and freeze threat. A hard freeze is expected in the mountains, while metro areas could see frost as temperatures fall into the 30s and lower 30s.

LATEST WEATHER ALERTS

The forecast

🌤️ Today (Friday): Sunshine and dry conditions are expected, but it will feel colder as northwest winds increase. Gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph. Highs are forecast in the upper 50s in the mountains and 60s elsewhere. For Friday night football, wind chills could make it feel like the lower to middle 30s.

🌙 Tonight: Temperatures will drop quickly. Wind chills could fall into the 20s late tonight and early Saturday, even as actual temperatures vary by location. Winds may limit frost formation early Saturday in some spots.

🥶 Saturday and Sunday: Highs will generally stay in the 50s, with lighter winds allowing temperatures to fall overnight. Lows are expected in the 30s around metro Atlanta and the 20s in the mountains. 

Frost is possible in metro areas, while a hard freeze is expected in the mountains. Freeze alerts are in effect for parts of north and west Georgia, with the freeze threat becoming more widespread Sunday morning. A few flurries could develop at higher elevations after sunset Friday into early Saturday, but no accumulation is expected; the better chance for snow remains outside Georgia.

🌦️ Next week: Temperatures are expected to remain cooler than average. A weather system could bring a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday, though it is likely to track south of Georgia.

RELATED: Super El Niño is here: What is means in Atlanta and North Georgia

Freeze safety tips

The National Weather Service recommends taking steps to protect people, pets, pipes and plants during cold weather. 

  • People: Dress in warm layers, limit time outside during the coldest periods and check on older neighbors or others who may need help.
  • Pets: Bring pets indoors when possible, limit their time outside and make sure their food and water do not freeze.
  • Pipes: Disconnect outdoor hoses, insulate exposed pipes and open sink cabinets to let warmer air reach pipes.
  • Plants: Bring sensitive potted plants inside and cover vulnerable outdoor plants before temperatures drop.

The Source

  • Information provided by FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team and National Weather Service. 

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