Costco may soon require membership to shop at food court: report

The open-to-all Costco food court ends here.

According to multiple reports, at least some locations of the warehouse chain are planning to change their food court rules and start requiring a membership to purchase Costco's venerated hot dogs and $1 churros.

Costco locations across the nation may soon be requiring those purchasing cheap eats from the big box store’s food court to have a valid Costco membership, which starts at $60 per year, news outlets and those on social media have reported.

Local San Diego outlet 10News verified that a Mountain View, Calif., Costco had put up a sign informing customers that they will soon be required to have memberships for food court purchases.

Costco corporate office did not respond to Fox News’ comment request to confirm if this rollout will be nationwide or just at select locations.

On social media, several Costco customers have posted photos of signs reading, “Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchased items from our food court.” At the bottom, there was additional information for people interested in joining.

Others took snapshots of signs that read, "Coming soon … Your membership card will be required to purchase food court items."

One account on Instagram, CostcoDeals, claims Costco did confirm the membership changes, but said it “may still vary per store and roll out date may vary as well.”

Better start stocking up on cheap cheese pizzas and chicken bakes now.