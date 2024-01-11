Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:04 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:24 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

Costco quietly removes churro from food court menu, replaces it with new sweet treat

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 3:39PM
Food and Drink
FOX 11

Costco secret codes for discount shopping

A TikTok user recently shared insight into secret codes to look out for when shopping at Costco for discount prices.

LOS ANGELES - It's the end of an era at some Costco food courts across the U.S. 

The beloved fan-favorite churro is no longer on the food court menu at some warehouses, multiple people reported on social media. 

Rumors about the possible discontinuation of the doughy treat first started swirling on Reddit last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Costco rumored to be discontinuing sweet treat from food court

"My brother (Costco employee) just told me they were getting rid of the churros at the food court and replacing them with cookies," a user near the Goleta, Calif. warehouse said.

The twisted treats, which were offered for $1.49, have apparently been replaced with 7-inch Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Such was the case at the Costco food court in Los Angeles' Marina del Rey neighborhood, where the menu displayed the new cookies for sale at $2.49 each. 

Screen-Shot-2024-01-11-at-11.14.07-AM.png

Costco has swapped out its beloved churro from the food court menu for the new chocolate chip cookie. / FOX 11

The massive Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie is served warm and boasts an all-butter recipe with a mix of bittersweet and sweet chocolate chunks. It clocks in at a whopping 750 calories.

SUGGESTED: Internet goes wild over Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500

"I can not resist a big hot gooey cookie so it was a thumbs up from me, but the churro was like $1.50 quick fun "why not" things to get; this cookie costs more and feels way more rich descent into deep sin," one person wrote about the cookie on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

"REPLACED? Can they not coexist???" another commented. 

"Had one last week. They're fine, but more than the cost of a slice of pizza I wouldn't get it again," another person said. 

(If you're looking for a more in-depth review of the new cookie, Reddit has you covered.) 

Some lucky social media users even shared their local Costco food courts carried both the cookie and churro. 

Sam's Club, one of Costco's biggest competitors, offers both pretzels and churros in their cafés. 

FOX Business contributed to this report.