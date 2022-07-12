Georgia man's Corvette test drive ends at gunpoint

It started like any test drive, but it ended at gunpoint.

Nicklous Render, of Greenville, Georgia, was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction, and assault after that test drive.

It started at Atlanta Luxury Motors in Newnan when a 2015 yellow Corvette caught Render's eye. Deputies said the Meriwether County man did what most people do when they want to take a car for a spin, he handed over his actual driver’s license which the dealership copied.

He and a salesperson then hit the road for a test drive. After a few minutes, deputies said Render had a request.

"The employee told me that they pulled over, and Mr. Render stated he wanted to feel what the passenger seat felt like because he was already driving, so once the employee got out of the vehicle, Mr. Render just took off and left the employee on the side of the roadway," Coweta County Deputy Chris Teare said.

The salesperson immediately called the dealership, who in turned, called 911. Deputies quickly issued an alert for Render and the Corvette. Investigators said it helped that the dealership had a copy of his actual driver’s license.

Deputies were able to catch up to Render near Grantville. Body camera video shows deputies shouting out commands to Render during the stop.

"He pulled over initially. He didn’t try to flee. But he did not comply with commands. He locked the vehicle and rolled the windows up. He wouldn’t get out for several minutes. But he didn’t run or anything like that," said Deputy Teare.

Render did eventually surrender and he was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Investigators said they later learned Render was a suspect in another test drive theft in Union City, also involving a Corvette.