Lightning strike sets DeKalb County house on fire

DeKalb County firefighters have saved a home that caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that when crews arrived at the two-story home on Corners Circle, they saw smoke and flames coming from the attic.

Firefighters say they were so busy when the call came in they had to bring in help from other areas.

"The county was actually pretty busy when the call came out because the storms rolled through south DeKalb," DeKalb Fire Department's Jaeson Daniels said. "There were multiple fires going out on the time and we had units come out from different territories to respond to the fire."

Crews were able to put out the fire pretty quickly and prevented the fire from causing major damage to the home.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

