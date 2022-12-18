Expand / Collapse search

'Stop Cop City' protest held at Brownwood Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
East Atlanta
ATLANTA - Activists rallying against a planned police training facility in DeKalb County held a protest at Brownwood Park in East Atlanta.

Activists say their cause is to defend what remains of the Weelaunee Forest, where the say the facility known infamously as "Cop City" is an expansion of the police state into the forest. 

Activists say their goal is to convince city leaders to protect the forest.

Protestors with the 'Stop Cop City' movement demonstrate at Brownwood Park.

Protestors with the 'Stop Cop City' movement demonstrate at Brownwood Park. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police claim protestors are using violent tactics. Five activists were charged with domestic terrorism after a task force arrested them for allegedly throwing objects at officers. 

"Stop Cop City" supporters said law enforcement used plastic bullets and tear gas on non-violent protesters. The GBI said the task force used "various tactics" to arrest people occupying tree houses.