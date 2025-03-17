Copper theft strikes again: South DeKalb County residents endure 24-hour internet blackout

The Brief Copper thieves have been stealing copper wire from internet lines on utility poles. On Thursday, residents of the Sherwood Oaks subdivision in south DeKalb County were without internet and related services for 20 hours after copper thefts struck. AT&T says it works with law enforcement to apprehend suspects. AT&T, the equipment that supports its copper network, is hard to source, so it's difficult to repair or replace the parts when the cables are stolen. No one has been arrested.



Residents in south DeKalb County were without the internet for nearly 24 hours.

Officials say someone stole vital wires needed to stay connected.

What we know:

Over the last six months, neighborhoods in south DeKalb County have been the latest around the nation dealing with copper theft, in particular from AT&T lines.

FOX 5 has been told a section of cable is about 400 pounds.

What they're saying:

It's just mind-blowing," exclaims Esther Love. For 20 hours last Thursday, neighbors along Kelly Chapel Road had no AT&T service. Working from home, it caught Love off guard. "No access to television, internet, telephone," says Love. "All of the smart stuff in your house is down."

But her neighbor, Don Shuart, was not too surprised. This is the second time it has happened in this part of South DeKalb in two weeks. It just didn't impact their neighborhood last time. "The linemen who were fixing it predicted it. They said they are probably going to hit there (Shadow Oaks' line) next," says Shuart. "It's really frustrating."

These neighbors believe whoever did this knows what they are doing.

The other side:

In a statement AT&T wrote:

"Theft and vandalism of critical communications infrastructure are serious matters that disrupt essential services for our customers and the community at large. We work closely with law enforcement to help ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested and convicted."

AT&T also recommends reporting any unmarked or non- AT&T vehicles or individuals cutting and removing cable.

Officials add that the use of copper cables is declining rapidly. The equipment that supports copper networks is harder to source, so it is difficult to repair or replace the parts when the cables are stolen.

What's next:

Love and Shuart say neighborhoods plan to press DeKalb County authorities and AT&T on this issue.