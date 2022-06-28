Cooling off isn’t just a 'Dream' at Decatur rolled ice cream shop

If there’s one word that sums up this past month, it’s HOT. And yes, that’s an all-caps HOT. With temperatures frequently hovering near triple digits, we’ve all been searching for ways to stay cool. And that’s what led us to a locally-owned ice cream shop in Decatur where "below zero" is the delicious norm.

This morning, we spent some time with Cyntauria "Tara" Jones at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats, the rolled ice cream shop she created last year. The shop’s name is an appropriate one, considering owning her own business was truly a dream for Jones; the entrepreneur says she first experienced rolled ice cream several years ago at a shop in Tennessee, immediately becoming fascinated by the technique…and the taste!

In case you’ve never seen rolled ice cream before, the process originated in Thailand, and involves pouring a base onto a freezing-cold surface, spreading it thin and then rolling it up into a tube.

A popular option at Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is the "build your own" ice cream, which allows customers to choose a base (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or vegan options), then choose mix-ins (including candy, fruit, and cereal), and then choose toppings. The creation may be served in a cup or in a "waffle taco" — which is exactly what you think it is! But for those who have a challenging time making decisions, there are also some signature items on the menu.

Sweet Dreams Tasty Treats is located at 4919 Flat Shoals Parkway, Suite 107B, in Decatur, and regular hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information and to check out the menu, click here.