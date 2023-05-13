Police: 2 suspects at-large after shooting Conyers man in his home

A man has been hospitalized after a brazen shooting in Conyers Saturday. Police say they are looking for the pair of suspects responsible.

They say it happened at a home on Fountain Crest Drive at around 2:30 p.m. That's where officials found a 45-year-old victim inside with three gunshot wounds to the head. They say he was unconscious and barely breathing.

A camera in the neighborhood captured an image of the car used by two men who entered the victim's home before the shooting.

Now, officials are looking for that vehicle hoping to track them down.

Investigators were on scene for hours Saturday afternoon. Deputies say the victim let the two men into the home where there was some sort of argument before shots were fired.

"He was on the phone with a family member and they kind of heard an argument," Deputy Darnesia Adams from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5. "He just knew something was wrong, and then he gave us a call."

Deputies believe the man who was shot owned the home. His neighbors told FOX 5 he hadn't lived there very long. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials are hoping someone recognizes the car and comes forward with any information to help progress the investigation.

If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, you're encouraged to give the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office a call at 770-278-8000.