Conyers officer recovering after being dragged 40 feet during New Year’s Eve stop

A Conyers police officer is home recovering after being dragged by a suspect’s vehicle during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop that ended in a pursuit on Interstate 20.

What we know:

The incident began around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday when a Conyers Police Department Traffic Unit officer stopped a vehicle for a broken brake light and a tinted tag cover. The officer suspected the driver was under the influence.

William Cornelius, 55, of Covington, stopped cooperating with the officer, investigators said, and then began to physically resist. Despite being struck by the officer’s Taser, the driver ended up back behind the wheel of his vehicle.

As the officer attempted to pull Cornelius from the car, the driver put the vehicle in drive. Cornelius dragged the officer 35 to 40 feet before the officer was able to let go.

Investigators were able to use Flock cameras to find the vehicle near West Avenue and I-20. Officers pursued Cornelius westbound on the interstate. An officer was able to use the PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Cornelius was then taken into custody.

The injured officer was treated at a hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Cornelius was also transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, obstruction, and multiple other traffic-related offenses.

What we don't know:

Several questions remain as investigators continue to review the incident, including the specific nature of the officer's injuries and the results of the initial DUI investigation.

Conyers police have not yet said when the officer might return to duty or if anyone else was in the car with Cornelius during the pursuit.

It also remains unclear what specific signs led the officer to suspect Cornelius was impaired before the confrontation began.