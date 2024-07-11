Conyers Police offer $5K reward for Forest Villas shooting info

article

Conyers Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near Creek Forest Court in the Forest Villas Subdivision around midnight July 7. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 23-year-old resident of Conyers had been shot during an altercation involving several individuals.

The victim received medical treatment and has since been released from the hospital. During the investigation, detectives processed the crime scene and found several shell casings in and around the roadway on Creek Forest Court.

The individuals involved in the shooting remain at large, and the Conyers Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and apprehending those responsible. A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and identification of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit tips through various channels:

Anonymous Tip Line: (770) 483-TIPS (8477)

Text a Tip: (678) 654-8845

Email: police@conyersga.com

Online: www.conyerspolice.com

Direct Contact: Specific Officer at (770) 483-6600

The Conyers Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward to assist in resolving this case.