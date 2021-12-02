Conyers Middle School under lockdown over 'suspicious visitors'

A Rockdale County middle school is under lockdown during an investigation into suspicious visitors Thursday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that Conyers Middle School, which is located on 400 Sigman Road, is on a soft lockdown.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown is in place while law enforcement investigates multiple suspicious visitors to the campus.

Investigators have not released any information about why the visitors were suspicious.

