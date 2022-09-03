Conyers church providing free groceries to 1,000 families

A church in Conyers will pay it forward to their neighbors with a Labor Day weekend grocery giveaway.

Excel Church is giving away groceries to more than 1,000 families for free.

The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and continues until noon at 1151 Flat Shoals Road.

The giveaway includes meat, produce, personal hygiene items, and household products.

"We do life together," Pastor K. Francis Smith said. "It's what we do. Even in the midst of great loss, it's a blessing and a necessity to rally together to help those in need."