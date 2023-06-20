Convicted sex offender accused of assault 2 women at Dalton hotel

article

A convicted Clayton County sex offender faces accusations that he attacked two men at a Dalton-area hotel.

Aaron Terrell Tyler, 43, was arrested by Whitfield County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday for simple assault and false imprisonment.

Tyler is accused of approaching a woman at the Red Roof Inn on West Walnut Avenue around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say he asked the woman if she needed help with her luggage. After declining, Tyler followed her into the room, and attempted to lock the door, investigators say. The woman yelled and screamed for help, at which point, the man fled.

A second woman told investigators a man matching Tyler’s description attempted to force his way into her room, but she was able to push him back and lock the door.

Investigators say they were able to determine Tyler was the suspect in both incidents after speaking with the front desk about people matching his description and searching his room.

Police say Tyler was in town attempting to enter a drug treatment program, but was denied entry.

Tyler was arrested later in the day. He was booked into the Whitfield County Jail.

Tyler was convicted of a sexual offense in Illionis in 1995, according to investigators.