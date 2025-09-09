Convicted felon setenced on aggravated animal cruelty, gun charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The man Fulton County police officers arrested at the start of the year on accusations of recording himself torturing a dog for months has been sentenced.
Jairus Scraders sentenced
What we know:
Jairus Ming Scraders was found guilty last week on felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty. The judge sentenced him to the maximum of 10 years in prison.
In addition, he was found guilty of seven additional felony charges involving gun charges from two separate cases.
Fulton County aggravated animal cruelty
The backstory:
Police say Scraders, a convicted felon and reported gang member, had videotaped himself torturing the dog over the last three months.
The wounds were so serious that officials say the dog was left paralyzed with a fractured skull and multiple broken bones and had to be euthanized.
Authorities say Bella was beaten so badly that she had to be put down.
In January, when the Fulton County Police Animal Services Division and a SWAT team arrested Scraders at a home on Country Club Drive, officials said he was out on bond in Clayton County for multiple other felonies, including aggravated battery, false imprisonment, inciting a riot and conspiracy to commit a felony. In East Point, he has pending charges for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators say the home had no running water, limited electricity and was infested with roaches and spiders.
A second person, identified as Amira Wilkins, was also arrested at the home on unrelated charges.
Two children in the home were removed by agents of the Division of Family and Child Services.
Some of the dogs have already been adopted.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the Fulton County Police Department. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.