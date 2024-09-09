Convicted felon sentenced to prison for shooting at Cartersville Circle K

article

A convicted felon will spend more than 18 years in prison after officials say he shot at a Cartersville police officer with a stolen felon.

On Nov. 17, 2022, 46-year-old Jose Rivera reportedly threw a cinderblock through the front door of a Cartersville store. After stealing a 9mm pistol, Rivera went to the parking lot of the Circle K on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway, where he pointed the weapon at customers and started firing shots.

When an officer got to the scene, police say Rivera fled on foot behind the convenience store and began shooting at the law enforcement agent. The officer shot back, hitting Rivera in the leg.

Medics took Rivera to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered.

During their investigation, officials say they learned Rivera was a convicted felon who had been prohibited from possessing a firearm.

"Rivera’s reckless criminal behavior placed the citizens of Cartersville at serious risk," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "The sentencing of this dangerous felon is an example of our office’s commitment to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe."

Rivera pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in April.

A judge sentenced Rivera to 18 years, four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $300 in restitution.