Convicted felon charged with drug, firearm possession after chase in Griffin, police say

article

Police say they found a handgun, cash, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the vehicle of a man who led officers on a chase in Griffin Thursday.

At around 4 p.m. on Feb. 17, officers responded to North 2nd Street and Morris Street after reports of a man armed with a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they say they saw a black BMW leaving the area. When police tried to stop the car for a traffic infraction, officials the driver pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, exited the vehicle, and began running.

After a chase, officers were able to get the man, identified as 37-year-old Terrance Demon Elliot, into custody.

A search of the abandoned car led police to find an open alcoholic beverage, cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, a handgun, and cash.

Elliot is charged with possession and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of obstruction, and traffic offenses. Additional charges are expected.

"It is our mission to continue to investigate and incarcerate those who feel they can continue to expose drugs and guns to our neighborhoods," Griffin Police Chief Michael F. Yates said in a statement. "We will not waiver in our efforts to rid our city of this behavior."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE