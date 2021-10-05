Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
7
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:42 AM EDT until SAT 11:26 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:15 PM EDT, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Video of trooper kicking motorist during arrest sparks outrage online

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A traffic stop starts with a seat belt check, but ends with a physical confrontation between a state trooper and a motorist.

That motorist was tased, but that use of force is not drawing outrage. Instead images posted to a website of the trooper kicking the motorist is sparking comment.

The mother of 27-year-old Jamarco Lucas acknowledges her son should not have tried to flee. But the mom said the two kicks applied by the trooper went too far.

What the mother says she had no idea about, and would contest, is the state account of what happened.

The trooper wrote in his report the motorist had and dropped a firearm. And one of the kicks the trooper used was to Lucas' right hand, which he allegedly kept in his waistband.

Charles Rambo, a retired Fulton County lieutenant, looked at the video. Rambo said the fact that there was a gun present "changes everything".

The state filed numerous charges, including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.