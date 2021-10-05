Video of trooper kicking motorist during arrest sparks outrage online

A traffic stop starts with a seat belt check, but ends with a physical confrontation between a state trooper and a motorist.

That motorist was tased, but that use of force is not drawing outrage. Instead images posted to a website of the trooper kicking the motorist is sparking comment.

The mother of 27-year-old Jamarco Lucas acknowledges her son should not have tried to flee. But the mom said the two kicks applied by the trooper went too far.

What the mother says she had no idea about, and would contest, is the state account of what happened.

The trooper wrote in his report the motorist had and dropped a firearm. And one of the kicks the trooper used was to Lucas' right hand, which he allegedly kept in his waistband.

Charles Rambo, a retired Fulton County lieutenant, looked at the video. Rambo said the fact that there was a gun present "changes everything".

The state filed numerous charges, including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.