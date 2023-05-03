Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Construction worker killed after falling at Hyundai plant site in Georgia

By Associated Press
Published 
Georgia
Associated Press
article

A South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, Hyundai logo seen at one of their car showrooms. (Photo by Karol Serewis / SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. - A construction worker died after falling from a structure at the sprawling site where Hyundai is building an electric vehicle plant in Georgia, officials said.

Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement the death happened Saturday when a worker fell from a three-story structure in the area of the plant’s paint shop. Initial information indicates part of the worker’s safety harness failed, the company said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the workplace death in Bryan County west of Savannah, WTOC-TV reported Tuesday.

"Together with the contractor and the relevant authorities, we are fully supporting the investigation to understand the full circumstances of the incident to ensure this type of accident does not reoccur," Hyundai’s statement said.

Hyundai broke ground in October on its first U.S. plant devoted to manufacturing electric vehicles. The automaker is investing $5.5 billion in the Georgia plant, which will employ more than 8,000 workers. Georgia officials say it’s the largest economic development project in the state’s history.

The South Korean company plans to open the factory in 2025 and will produce up to 300,000 electric vehicles each year.