Man found shot to death in SE Atlanta apartment, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting happened shortly before 4:50 p.m. inside the Constitution Hill apartments on the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man inside one of the units who had been shot at least once.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the man's death, but have not shared any details about potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.